Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$79.00 in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 23.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$74.50.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

ATD.B stock opened at C$63.85 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of C$56.06 and a 12-month high of C$67.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36,010.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of -0.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TD Securities Cuts Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.B) Price Target to C$79.00” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/alimentation-couche-tard-atd-b-price-target-cut-to-c79-00-by-analysts-at-td-securities-updated.html.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche Tard Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the convenience store industry. It focuses on the sale of goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel and other products through stores and franchise operations. It operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under several banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Mac’s, Kangaroo Express, Statoil, Ingo, Topaz and Re.Store.

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.