Brokers Issue Forecasts for Alio Gold Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO)

Alio Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities issued their FY2018 EPS estimates for Alio Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, according to Zacks Investment Research. Clarus Securities analyst J. Spratt forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Alio Gold’s FY2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alio Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Alio Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Alio Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS raised Alio Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Alio Gold stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,884. The company has a market cap of $112.14, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of -0.56. Alio Gold has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $6.06.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.59 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alio Gold by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alio Gold by 129.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alio Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Alio Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alio Gold by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, formerly Timmins Gold Corp, is a Canada-based gold producer engaged in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of resource properties in Mexico through its subsidiaries, Timmins Goldcorp Mexico, SA de C.V. and Molimentales del Noroeste, SA de C.V. (MdN). MdN owns the San Francisco Mine in Sonora, Mexico.

