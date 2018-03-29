Alkeon Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 999,192 Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Switch (NYSE:SWCH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 999,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,175,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Switch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,486,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,204,000. 14.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) opened at $15.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $24.90.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWCH shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 price target on Switch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James Financial raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. UBS raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Switch in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, government agencies, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet.

