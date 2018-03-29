Alkeon Capital Management LLC Invests $754,000 in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 55,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after buying an additional 23,151 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, Director George Demetri sold 5,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $549,694.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,020.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marion Dorsch sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $230,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,300 shares in the company, valued at $230,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,567 shares of company stock worth $7,651,106. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (BPMC) opened at $86.96 on Thursday. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.98 and a current ratio of 15.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.16). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 691.30% and a negative return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Blueprint Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs increased their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on patients with genomically defined diseases driven by abnormal kinase activation. It focuses on crafting drug candidates that provide clinical responses to patients without adequate treatment options. It has developed a small molecule drug pipeline in cancer and a genetic disease.

