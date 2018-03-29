Allegiant Air (ALGT) versus Deutsche Lufthansa (DLAKY) Critical Survey

Allegiant Air (NASDAQ: ALGT) and Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Allegiant Air has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deutsche Lufthansa has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Allegiant Air shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Deutsche Lufthansa shares are held by institutional investors. 21.0% of Allegiant Air shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Allegiant Air pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Deutsche Lufthansa pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Allegiant Air pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Deutsche Lufthansa pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Allegiant Air and Deutsche Lufthansa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegiant Air 12.96% 31.47% 8.07% Deutsche Lufthansa 5.35% 24.59% 4.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Allegiant Air and Deutsche Lufthansa, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegiant Air 1 6 6 0 2.38 Deutsche Lufthansa 1 3 3 0 2.29

Allegiant Air presently has a consensus target price of $163.30, indicating a potential downside of 4.75%. Given Allegiant Air’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allegiant Air is more favorable than Deutsche Lufthansa.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allegiant Air and Deutsche Lufthansa’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegiant Air $1.50 billion 1.83 $194.90 million $11.96 14.34 Deutsche Lufthansa $34.47 billion 0.44 $1.97 billion $4.38 7.28

Deutsche Lufthansa has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiant Air. Deutsche Lufthansa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiant Air, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Allegiant Air beats Deutsche Lufthansa on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegiant Air

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 2, 2018, it operated a fleet of 37 MD-80 aircraft and 53 Airbus A320 series aircraft provided services on 396 routes to 119 cities. The company also provides air-related services and products in conjunction with air transportation, including convenience fees, baggage fees, advance seat assignments, travel protection products, change fees, priority boarding, food and beverage purchases on board, and other air-related services, as well as use of its call center for purchases. In addition, it offers third party travel products, such as hotel rooms, ground transportation, and attractions; and air transportation services through fixed fee agreements and charter service on a year-round and ad-hoc basis. Further, the company offers leases spare engines to a third party; and offers management solutions to golf courses. Allegiant Travel Company was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is an aviation company. The Company’s segments include; Logistics; maintenance, repair and overhaul services (MRO), Catering and Other. Its Passenger Airline Group segment includes the airlines Lufthansa Passenger Airlines, SWISS, Austrian Airlines and Eurowings. Lufthansa Cargo is the logistics services provider in the Lufthansa Group. Lufthansa Technik is an independent provider of MRO for civilian commercial aircraft. The portfolio consists of a range of different products and product combinations, from the repair of individual components to consultancy services and the supply of entire fleets. The LSG group is a provider of integrated products and services related to in-flight service. These include catering, in-flight sales and entertainment, in-flight service equipment and the associated logistics, as well as consultancy services and the operation of lounges. The Other segment consists of the service and financial companies.

