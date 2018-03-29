Allergan (AGN) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.20

News coverage about Allergan (NYSE:AGN) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allergan earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6771276808225 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Allergan alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $256.80 to $160.07 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded Allergan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Vetr lowered Allergan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.73 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.02.

NYSE:AGN traded up $2.64 on Thursday, reaching $168.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,411,727. The company has a market capitalization of $55,845.66, a P/E ratio of -12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. Allergan has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $256.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 26.32%. Allergan’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Allergan will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.46%.

In other Allergan news, insider William Meury sold 58,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $9,457,144.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Maria Teresa Hilado bought 895 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $167.39 per share, for a total transaction of $149,814.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,081 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Allergan (AGN) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.20” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/allergan-agn-given-media-sentiment-score-of-0-20.html.

About Allergan

Allergan, Inc is a multi-specialty healthcare company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices and over-the-counter (OTC) products. It discovers, develops and commercializes a range of products for the ophthalmic, neurological, medical aesthetics, medical dermatology, breast aesthetics, urological and other specialty markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.