Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.68 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (ARW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,159 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Arrow Electronics worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 768.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 358,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 552,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $258,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,179.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Catherine Morris sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $292,214.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,398 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

ARW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) opened at $75.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,707.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.56. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.67 and a one year high of $87.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Company has a portfolio of product offerings available from various electronic components and enterprise computing solutions suppliers.

