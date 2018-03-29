Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 340,321 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.26% of FLIR Systems worth $16,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,845,000 after acquiring an additional 62,308 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 936,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,645,000 after buying an additional 52,420 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,258 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Stephens set a $59.00 price target on FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on FLIR Systems from $38.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ FLIR) opened at $49.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6,936.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.68. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.95 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $494.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from FLIR Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 82.05%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/alliancebernstein-l-p-reduces-position-in-flir-systems-inc-flir-updated.html.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc (FLIR) designs, develops, markets and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems and threat-detection solutions. The Company’s segments include Surveillance, Instruments, Security, OEM & Emerging Markets, Maritime and Detection.

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.