Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 805 Shares of Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza worth $6,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3,482.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) opened at $233.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9,949.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.14. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $166.74 and a 1 year high of $236.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $891.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nomura upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.27.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised Domino's Pizza stores.

