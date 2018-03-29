Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires Shares of 4,457 Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,708 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 109,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,587,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 310,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 236,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after acquiring an additional 146,867 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.91.

Shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) opened at $111.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,914.85, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cboe Global Markets has a fifty-two week low of $78.31 and a fifty-two week high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.25 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.42%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-acquires-shares-of-4457-cboe-global-markets-cboe.html.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.