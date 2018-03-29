Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $456,000 in NRG Energy (NRG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 205,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,253,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $626,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 78,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

NRG Energy (NYSE NRG) opened at $30.27 on Thursday. NRG Energy has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $31.15. The firm has a market cap of $9,646.66, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.59. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 19.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. equities analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-invests-456000-in-nrg-energy-nrg.html.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. The company is involved in the generation of electricity using fossil fuel and nuclear sources. The company provides electricity to 2.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; and carbon management and specialty services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.