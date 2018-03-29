Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $481,000 in Textron (TXT) Stock

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Textron (NYSE:TXT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Textron by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,604,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,233,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the third quarter valued at about $21,215,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Textron by 20.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 575,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after acquiring an additional 99,183 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. grew its stake in Textron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Textron by 5.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 644,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,729,000 after acquiring an additional 33,653 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Textron (NYSE TXT) opened at $57.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15,261.31, a PE ratio of 50.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Textron has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $62.19.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.02%.

TXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stephens set a $65.00 target price on Textron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $59.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

