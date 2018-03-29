Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Position in Allete, Inc. (ALE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,537 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Allete were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Allete by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Allete by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 316,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 32,972 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Allete during the 3rd quarter valued at $577,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Allete by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Allete by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allete alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Williams Capital raised shares of Allete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Allete in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo set a $71.00 target price on shares of Allete and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Allete in a report on Friday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allete presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3,628.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Allete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.64 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Allete (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $337.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.00 million. Allete had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Allete, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Allete’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Allete’s payout ratio is 66.27%.

In other news, Director James J. Hoolihan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $56,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/allianz-asset-management-gmbh-lowers-position-in-allete-inc-ale.html.

About Allete

ALLETE, Inc is an energy company. The Company’s segments include Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, Inc (ALLETE Clean Energy), U.S. Water Services Holding Company (U.S. Water Services), and Corporate and Other. The Regulated Operations segment includes its regulated utilities, Minnesota Power, and Superior Water, Light and Power Company, and its investment in American Transmission Company LLC.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.