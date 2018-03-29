Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases New Position in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ:FOX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 111,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Twenty-First Century Fox by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 737,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (FOX) opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67,765.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc has a 12-month low of $24.30 and a 12-month high of $38.56.

Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter. Twenty-First Century Fox had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.49%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Twenty-First Century Fox’s payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FOX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Twenty-First Century Fox in a research report on Friday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Twenty-First Century Fox from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Twenty-First Century Fox Company Profile

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company’s segments include Cable Network Programming; Television; Filmed Entertainment, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment and movie programming for distribution.

