Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in Quality Care Properties Inc (QCP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Quality Care Properties Inc (NYSE:QCP) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,603 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.20% of Quality Care Properties worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Quality Care Properties by 19,363.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quality Care Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $1,601,000. Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quality Care Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $3,434,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Quality Care Properties by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quality Care Properties by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 233,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCP. ValuEngine cut Quality Care Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Quality Care Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th.

Shares of Quality Care Properties Inc (NYSE QCP) opened at $19.55 on Thursday. Quality Care Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $20.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Quality Care Properties Company Profile

Quality Care Properties, Inc is one of the nation's largest actively managed real estate companies focused on post-acute/skilled nursing and memory care/assisted living properties. QCP's properties are located in 29 states and include 257 post-acute/skilled nursing properties, 61 memory care/assisted living properties, a surgical hospital and a medical office building.

