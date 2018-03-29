Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $433,000 Position in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (VEA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF (VEA) opened at $43.77 on Thursday. Vanguard MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.1615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

