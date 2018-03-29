Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $523,000 Position in HRPT Properties Trust (EQC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 33.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HRPT Properties Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE EQC) opened at $30.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 39.45 and a quick ratio of 39.45. HRPT Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $27.96 and a 1-year high of $32.51. The stock has a market cap of $3,734.08, a PE ratio of 180.18 and a beta of 0.04.

HRPT Properties Trust (NYSE:EQC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $71.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.03 million. HRPT Properties Trust had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 8.71%. research analysts expect that HRPT Properties Trust will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRPT Properties Trust declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of HRPT Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HRPT Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

In other HRPT Properties Trust news, Director James Lloyd Lozier, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

