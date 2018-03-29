TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Has $49.46 Million Position in Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,696,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,218 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned 0.39% of Ally Financial worth $49,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,672,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,134,000 after purchasing an additional 813,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,536,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,825,000 after buying an additional 1,251,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,650,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,541,000 after buying an additional 7,967,206 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,933,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,195,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,814,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,315,000 after buying an additional 176,020 shares during the period.

Shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,399.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $18.11 and a 52 week high of $31.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALLY. UBS began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $29.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

