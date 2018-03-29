AlpaCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (APC)

AlpaCoin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One AlpaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AlpaCoin has traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar. AlpaCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $8.00 worth of AlpaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Nimiq (NET) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00015150 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Woodcoin (LOG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Bytecent (BYC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005050 BTC.

OctoCoin (888) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About AlpaCoin

AlpaCoin (CRYPTO:APC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2016. AlpaCoin’s official website is alpacoin.com.

AlpaCoin Coin Trading

AlpaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is not currently possible to purchase AlpaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AlpaCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AlpaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

