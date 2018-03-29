Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.18

Media headlines about Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor earned a news impact score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.397226418874 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have commented on AOSL. BidaskClub upgraded Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpha & Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Alpha & Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $20.48. The company has a market capitalization of $389.70, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.40.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Alpha & Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $103.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.93 million. analysts forecast that Alpha & Omega Semiconductor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alpha & Omega Semiconductor news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 15,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $266,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/alpha-omega-semiconductor-aosl-receives-media-sentiment-score-of-0-18.html.

About Alpha & Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited and its subsidiaries design, develop, and supply various power semiconductors. It offers various power discrete products, including low, medium, and high voltage power metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFETs); and SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharges, protected MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors, which are used for routing current and switching voltages in power control circuits.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha & Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.