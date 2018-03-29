Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Position Increased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $62,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Founders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,868.4% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 9,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 285.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 47,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,602,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,092.73, for a total value of $4,370,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,234.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James Grier Campbell sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.34, for a total value of $191,846.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,709 shares of company stock valued at $53,035,301 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ GOOG) opened at $1,004.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $698,326.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $817.02 and a 52 week high of $1,186.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.36 earnings per share.

Alphabet declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morningstar reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Jaffray increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Vetr raised Alphabet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,040.56 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,075.75.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

