Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Bought by Saratoga Research & Investment Management

Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Saratoga Research & Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 181,219.4% in the second quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 1,086,103 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,085,504 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,570,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,123,960,000 after buying an additional 662,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,633,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,323,595,000 after buying an additional 567,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,647,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,406,366,000 after buying an additional 367,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 68.2% in the third quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 708,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $689,840,000 after buying an additional 287,287 shares in the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Vetr upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,192.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,355.00 price objective (up from $1,210.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,172.48.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) traded up $11.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,016.31. The stock had a trading volume of 569,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,334. The stock has a market capitalization of $699,604.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.97, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $834.60 and a 52-week high of $1,198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $25.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.65 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 14.94%. equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

