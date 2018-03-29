Alps Electric (APELY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and audio equipment. The Company operates in three business segments. The Electronic Component segment offers switches, adjustable resistors, hard disk drive (HDD) heads, tuners, data communication modules, printers, amusement machines, car control units and steering modules, among others. The Audio segment provides car audio equipment and navigation systems. The Logistic segment provides delivery and storage services and packaging materials, as well as system development service, office service, manpower dispatching service and financial management services. The Company has 86 subsidiaries and right associated companies. “

Alps Electric (APELY) traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $48.98. 1,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686. Alps Electric has a 12-month low of $47.96 and a 12-month high of $68.45.

Alps Electric Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets approximately 40,000 types of electronic components. The Company’s segments include Electronic components, Automotive Infotainment and Logistics. The Electronic components business involves the development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of electronic components.

