ALPS ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.43 Per Share

ALPS ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SDOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.4262 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is an increase from ALPS ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

ALPS ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SDOG) traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.66. 116,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,893. ALPS ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $41.31 and a 52-week high of $49.27.

