Altair Engineering (ALTR) and Aecom (ACM) Head to Head Analysis

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ: ALTR) and Aecom (NYSE:ACM) are both construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Altair Engineering and Aecom, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altair Engineering 0 3 5 0 2.63 Aecom 1 4 4 0 2.33

Altair Engineering presently has a consensus target price of $32.43, indicating a potential upside of 3.54%. Aecom has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.96%. Given Aecom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aecom is more favorable than Altair Engineering.

Profitability

This table compares Altair Engineering and Aecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altair Engineering N/A N/A N/A Aecom 2.15% 11.74% 3.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Altair Engineering and Aecom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altair Engineering $333.33 million 5.91 -$99.40 million N/A N/A Aecom $18.20 billion 0.31 $339.39 million $2.53 14.00

Aecom has higher revenue and earnings than Altair Engineering.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.5% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of Aecom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Altair Engineering shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Aecom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aecom beats Altair Engineering on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering Inc. is a United States-based software company. The Company is focused on developing engineering software and computing technologies. The Company’s products include HyperWorks, solidThinking, PBS Works, and Carriots. The Company offers a range of solutions such as product engineering, industrial design, and tailored solutions. The Company provides open CAE software solutions for modeling, visualization, optimization and process automation. Altair’s grid computing software, PBS Pro, is a workload management solution for computing environments, LINUX clusters and desktop cycle harvesting.

About Aecom

AECOM is engaged in designing, building, financing and operating infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. The Company’s segments include design and consulting services (DCS), construction services (CS) and management services (MS). Its DCS segment is engaged in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design services to commercial and government clients in major end markets, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, water and government. Its CS segment is engaged in construction services, including building construction and energy, infrastructure and industrial construction, primarily in the Americas. Its MS segment is engaged in programming and facilitating management and maintenance, training, logistics, consulting, technical assistance, and systems integration and information technology services, primarily for agencies of the United States government and other national governments.

