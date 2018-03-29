Altcoin Trading Down 19.9% This Week (ALT)

Altcoin (CURRENCY:ALT) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Altcoin token can currently be bought for $20.23 or 0.00284446 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX and Cryptopia. Altcoin has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $1,048.00 worth of Altcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Altcoin has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Altcoin alerts:

Version (V) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000179 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00019182 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000198 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002180 BTC.

About Altcoin

Altcoin (ALT) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Altcoin’s total supply is 134,063 tokens and its circulating supply is 123,175 tokens. Altcoin’s official website is altcoinmarketcap.com. Altcoin’s official Twitter account is @altcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Altcoin

Altcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is not presently possible to purchase Altcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Altcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Altcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Altcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altcoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.