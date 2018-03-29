AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) Market Capitalization Tops $518,242.00

AltCommunity Coin (CURRENCY:ALTCOM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, AltCommunity Coin has traded 79.5% lower against the dollar. One AltCommunity Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.48 or 0.00024800 BTC on exchanges. AltCommunity Coin has a total market capitalization of $518,242.00 and approximately $5,496.00 worth of AltCommunity Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.90 or 0.04732530 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00054123 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031815 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00567963 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00079714 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049559 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00036476 BTC.

AltCommunity Coin Coin Profile

AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. AltCommunity Coin’s total supply is 278,102 coins and its circulating supply is 208,674 coins. The official website for AltCommunity Coin is altcoincommunity.co. AltCommunity Coin’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin.

AltCommunity Coin Coin Trading

AltCommunity Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not currently possible to purchase AltCommunity Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AltCommunity Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AltCommunity Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

