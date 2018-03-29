Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.43.

ATUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on Altice USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Friday, March 9th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Altice USA in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $1,346,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Altice USA by 157.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 219.1% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 44,528 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altice USA during the third quarter worth about $3,978,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 15.5% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,469,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,445,000 after acquiring an additional 332,260 shares during the period. 16.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,108,519. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $35.29.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that Altice USA will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: “Altice USA Inc (ATUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/altice-usa-inc-atus-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-brokerages.html.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc is engaged in providing broadband communications and video services in the United States. The Company’s segments include Cablevision and Cequel. Cablevision provides broadband, pay television and telephony services to residential and business customers in and around the New York metropolitan area.

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.