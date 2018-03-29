Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $430.82, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $46.99.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $216.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.50 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. Altisource Portfolio Solutions’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp acquired 200,000 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth $240,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 45.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA is a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage and consumer debt industries. The Company’s business processes, vendor and electronic payment management software and behavioral science-based analytics manage outcomes for marketplace participants.

