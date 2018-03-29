Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.85% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $12,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AIMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the third quarter valued at about $203,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

AIMC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp (AIMC) opened at $45.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a 1 year low of $36.50 and a 1 year high of $53.70. The company has a market cap of $1,383.96, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.73.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.70 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a designer, producer and marketer of a range of mechanical power transmission (MPT) components. The Company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes, and Gearing. It manufactures a range of couplings suitable for various industrial and specialty applications.

