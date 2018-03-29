Ambrosus 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.29 Million (CRYPTO:AMB)

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Ambrosus token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00004127 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, HitBTC and EtherDelta. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. Ambrosus has a total market cap of $46.99 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007228 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002766 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.86 or 0.00709289 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00014994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012809 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00037346 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00146009 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00184052 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 361,477,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,590,975 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB. Ambrosus’ official website is ambrosus.com. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

Ambrosus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, EtherDelta, HitBTC and Binance. It is not possible to buy Ambrosus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambrosus must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

