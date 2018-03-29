Amdocs Limited (DOX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) – Jefferies Group lifted their Q2 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Amdocs in a report released on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst R. El-Assal now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.20 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Amdocs’ Q3 2018 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.13 million. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on DOX. BidaskClub raised shares of Amdocs from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $66.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9,455.88, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Amdocs has a 1-year low of $60.30 and a 1-year high of $71.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.39%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited is a provider of software and services for communications, entertainment and media industry service providers. The Company develops, implements and manages software and services associated with business support systems (BSS), operational support systems (OSS) and network operations to enable service providers to introduce new products and services, process orders, monetize data, support new business models and enhance their understanding of their customers.

