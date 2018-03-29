Louis P. Maltezos Sells 5,000 Shares of Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Stock

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $59,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 290,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,306. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $539.21, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. Ameresco Inc has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $13.20.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.34. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ameresco by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ameresco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,673,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ameresco by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 649,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,589,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $11.50 price target on shares of Ameresco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ameresco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Ameresco, Inc (Ameresco) is a provider of a range of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include capital and operational upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, ownership and operation of renewable energy plants.

