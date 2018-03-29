Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Insider Sells $150,000.00 in Stock

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) insider Joseph P. Demanche sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE AMRC) traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 290,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.21, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. Ameresco Inc has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.34. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Ameresco Inc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 8.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ameresco by 23.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Ameresco by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Roth Capital set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ameresco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $11.50 price target on shares of Ameresco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc (Ameresco) is a provider of a range of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include capital and operational upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, ownership and operation of renewable energy plants.

