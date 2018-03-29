CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,451,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,164,465 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.14% of CVS Health worth $105,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in CVS Health by 13.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 514,836 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,424,000 after buying an additional 62,318 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 55,653 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 20.0% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 77,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup set a $76.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $73.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) opened at $62.93 on Thursday. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The stock has a market cap of $61,480.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $48.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.91%.

In related news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $1,418,313.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/american-century-companies-inc-has-105-26-million-stake-in-cvs-health-corp-cvs-updated.html.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, is an integrated pharmacy healthcare company. The Company provides pharmacy care for the senior community through Omnicare, Inc (Omnicare) and Omnicare’s long-term care (LTC) operations, which include distribution of pharmaceuticals, related pharmacy consulting and other ancillary services to chronic care facilities and other care settings.

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.