American Express (AXP) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about American Express (NYSE:AXP) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American Express earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the payment services company an impact score of 44.8682548941223 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America set a $128.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.17.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.28. 4,940,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,077,133. American Express has a 52 week low of $75.51 and a 52 week high of $102.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $78,646.69, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The payment services company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In other news, insider James Peter Bush sold 13,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $1,317,569.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,942,933.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

