BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 40,384 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.06% of American Tower worth $39,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 69.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Americafirst Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $173,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower Corp (AMT) opened at $144.30 on Thursday. American Tower Corp has a fifty-two week low of $120.16 and a fifty-two week high of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63,685.34, a P/E ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.80.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.04). American Tower had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.87%.

American Tower announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Tower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $171.00 target price on American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $715,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William H. Hess sold 28,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $4,110,116.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,470,506.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,636 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,248. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation (ATC) is a holding company. The Company operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT), which owns, operates and develops multitenant communications real estate. ATC’s segments include U.S. property, Asia property, EMEA property, Latin America property, Services and Other.

