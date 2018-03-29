Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.90. 170,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,001. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,007.63, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63. The company had revenue of $89.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.28 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $10.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Sandler O’Neill set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameris Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other news, CEO Edwin W. Hortman, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,767,970.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edwin W. Hortman, Jr. sold 20,336 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $1,147,153.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,961 shares in the company, valued at $13,931,070.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,159 shares of company stock worth $2,575,646. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a financial holding company. The Company’s business is conducted through its banking subsidiary, Ameris Bank (the Bank), which provides a range of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. The Company operates through four segments: the Banking Division, the Retail Mortgage Division, the Warehouse Lending Division and the SBA Division.

