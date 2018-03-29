AMP Capital Investors Ltd Acquires New Position in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAY. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 330,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,517 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter worth $217,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 219.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 81,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 51.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Bottomline Technologies to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ EPAY) opened at $37.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,563.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $95.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.51 million. Bottomline Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $435,432.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,988,040.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Douglas Booth sold 5,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $218,872.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,386.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,720 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc is engaged in providing a set of cloud-based business payment, digital banking, fraud prevention, payment and financial document solutions. The Company helps businesses pay and get paid. It offers hosted or Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions, as well as software designed to run on-site at the customer’s location.

