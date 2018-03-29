AMP Capital Investors Ltd Buys New Stake in HFF, Inc. (HF)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HFF, Inc. (NYSE:HF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in HFF during the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in HFF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 276,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in HFF by 71.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in HFF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HFF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Lawton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $486,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,743,840.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Fowler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total transaction of $729,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,594,531.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,720,998. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of HFF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HFF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HFF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HFF from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HFF in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HFF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Shares of HFF, Inc. (HF) opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,892.97, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.02. HFF, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $51.74.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $185.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.80 million. HFF had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 41.13%. analysts expect that HFF, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HFF

HFF, Inc is a holding company. The Company holds the partnership interests in Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. and HFF Securities L.P. (together, the Operating Partnerships), held through the subsidiary HFF Partnership Holdings, LLC, and all of the outstanding shares of Holliday GP Corp. (Holliday GP).

