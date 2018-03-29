AMP Capital Investors Ltd Cuts Holdings in Ball Co. (BLL)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,401 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,743,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,523,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,680,000 after acquiring an additional 710,179 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,561,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,203,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,323,000 after acquiring an additional 602,244 shares during the period. Finally, Ascend Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,736,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other Ball news, Director R David Hoover sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $89,562.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,921,921.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $88,874.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 408,215 shares in the company, valued at $16,283,696.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,556 shares of company stock worth $1,904,836. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BLL. TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Vertical Research upgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.62.

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE BLL) opened at $39.19 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $13,733.82, a PE ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AMP Capital Investors Ltd Cuts Holdings in Ball Co. (BLL)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/29/amp-capital-investors-ltd-has-3-14-million-stake-in-ball-co-bll-updated.html.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation is a supplier of metal packaging to the beverage, food, personal care and household products industries. The Company’s packaging products are produced for a range of end uses and are manufactured in facilities around the world. Its segments include beverage packaging, North and Central America; beverage packaging, South America; beverage packaging, Europe; food and aerosol packaging; aerospace, and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.