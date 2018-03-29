AMP Capital Investors Ltd Cuts Holdings in Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd reduced its position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,112 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $1,300,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $844,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 646,459 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 519,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total value of $33,970.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $186,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,887.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 156,190 shares of company stock worth $7,114,541. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortinet Inc (FTNT) opened at $52.28 on Thursday. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $55.34. The stock has a market cap of $8,960.73, a PE ratio of 95.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Fortinet had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $416.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Fortinet Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTNT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fortinet from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Fortinet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.13.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc is a network security company. The Company provides cyber security solutions to a range of enterprises, service providers and government organizations across the world. Its network security solution consists of FortiGate physical, virtual machine and cloud platforms, which provide integrated security and networking functions to protect data, applications and users from network-and content-level security threats.

