AMP Capital Investors Ltd Invests $3 Million in Keysight (KEYS)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 72,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 99,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,909,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Keysight by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 53,915 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Keysight by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 549,562 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Keysight by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jay Alexander sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $706,445.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 43,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.78, for a total transaction of $2,276,612.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,213 shares in the company, valued at $3,916,962.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 265,521 shares of company stock worth $12,642,251. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Keysight in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keysight from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Keysight in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Shares of Keysight (NYSE KEYS) opened at $51.23 on Thursday. Keysight has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $55.21. The company has a market cap of $9,754.60, a PE ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Keysight (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. Keysight had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Keysight will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 6th that permits the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

