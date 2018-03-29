AMP Capital Investors Ltd Purchases New Position in Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (NYSE:TPRE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,935,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,207,000 after buying an additional 2,409,720 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 658.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 620,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after buying an additional 539,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 2,492.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,765,000 after buying an additional 478,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 736,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 444,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Third Point Reinsurance by 1,653.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 378,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 356,500 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider J. Robert Bredahl sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 849,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,047.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Third Point Reinsurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Third Point Reinsurance in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Shares of Third Point Reinsurance Ltd (TPRE) opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Third Point Reinsurance Ltd has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $1,466.61, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Third Point Reinsurance (NYSE:TPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Third Point Reinsurance had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 29.58%. The business had revenue of $196.67 million during the quarter. research analysts expect that Third Point Reinsurance Ltd will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Third Point Reinsurance announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to repurchase $148.30 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. is a holding company. Through the Company’s reinsurance subsidiaries, it provides property and casualty reinsurance coverage to insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company’s segments include Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate. The Company’s investable assets are managed by its investment manager, Third Point LLC.

