Goldcorp (GG) Position Lowered by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd reduced its position in Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 258,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Goldcorp were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldcorp by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 11,329 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,824,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,641,000 after buying an additional 771,123 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Goldcorp by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Goldcorp by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,890,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after acquiring an additional 547,352 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GG. ValuEngine cut Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group set a $16.00 target price on Goldcorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Goldcorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities upgraded Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Goldcorp from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.51.

Shares of Goldcorp (GG) opened at $13.51 on Thursday. Goldcorp has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $11,964.37, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Goldcorp had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.94 million. equities analysts expect that Goldcorp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.39%.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

