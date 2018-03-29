AMP Capital Investors Ltd Takes $298,000 Position in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 29,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $810,120.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,089,557.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,718 shares of company stock worth $2,124,628 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $786.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ultra Clean had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $248.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

