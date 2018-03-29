Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (AP) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp (NYSE:AP) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $15.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.06 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Ampco-Pittsburgh an industry rank of 211 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently commented on AP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

In other Ampco-Pittsburgh news, major shareholder Louis Berkman Investment Co sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $47,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,318,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,508,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,560 shares of company stock valued at $979,883. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 633,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,020,000 after buying an additional 36,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,212 shares in the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AP stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.90. 37,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.87, a PE ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.79. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells custom designed engineering products to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products; and Air and Liquid Processing. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; ingot and open-die forged products for use in the oil and gas, and the aluminum and plastic extrusion industries; and cast rolls for hot and cold strip mills, medium/heavy section mills, hot strip finishing, roughing mills, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities.

