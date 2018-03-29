Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in MYR Group, Inc. (MYRG)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of MYR Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MYR Group in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Leucadia National Corp bought a new stake in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 50.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

MYRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price target on MYR Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MYR Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYR Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In related news, Chairman William A. Koertner sold 20,978 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $738,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $515.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MYR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $373.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.85 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility and the renewable energy industries.

