Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in ICICI Bank (IBN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,380 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in ICICI Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. 21.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27,774.02, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.86. ICICI Bank has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $11.26.

IBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ICICI Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ICICI Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

