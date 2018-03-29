Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.24 Million in Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 162,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,073,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $190,584,000 after purchasing an additional 627,705 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,264,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,304,000 after purchasing an additional 112,617 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,404,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $135,079,000 after purchasing an additional 882,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,200,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,090,000 after purchasing an additional 29,715 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,892,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE TECK) opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $14,300.90, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.37. Teck Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $30.80.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.06). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Ltd will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.85%.

TECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America set a $36.00 price target on Teck Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd is engaged in the business of exploring for, acquiring, developing and producing natural resources. The Company’s activities are organized into business units that are focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc and energy. It operates in five segments: steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, energy and corporate.

